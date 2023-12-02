Michele Murgel Sells 2,181 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $82,725.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,074.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $143,234.16.

On Friday, November 24th, Michele Murgel sold 1,026 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $39,572.82.

On Monday, November 20th, Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $133,575.52.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 2,385.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,950,000.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.