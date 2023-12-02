MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.