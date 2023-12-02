MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.