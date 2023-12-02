MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

