MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $8,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

