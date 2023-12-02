MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

In related news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,362,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESGR opened at $276.50 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $209.90 and a 1-year high of $276.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 65.96% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

