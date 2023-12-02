MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

