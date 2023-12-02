MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,387 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,759,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

