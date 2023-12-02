MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

