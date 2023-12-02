MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.