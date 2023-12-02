MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in International Game Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $27.60 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Susquehanna cut their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

