MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

