MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

LCII stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.48.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

