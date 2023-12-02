MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 157.9% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 137,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

