MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 25.5% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 165,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 51.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 99,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of VFC opened at $18.09 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.