MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

