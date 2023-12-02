Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $102,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $146.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

