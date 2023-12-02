Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Free Report) by 2,174.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,510 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

