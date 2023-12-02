LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of LTC Properties worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $40.03.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.13%.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

