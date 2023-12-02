Loren Padelford Sells 6,011 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BILL Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in BILL by 3.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.