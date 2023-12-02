LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $36.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

