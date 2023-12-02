Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 142,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.4 %

LBRDK stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

