LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,234 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 859.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 767,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 175.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 475,195 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LX shares. Citigroup cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.86 to $2.12 in a report on Friday, November 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.86 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $302.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.75%.

LexinFintech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

