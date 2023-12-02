Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Trimmed by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.26 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

