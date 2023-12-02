Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,646,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 4,634,292 shares.The stock last traded at $46.24 and had previously closed at $45.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

