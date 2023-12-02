Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.14.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

