Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,449,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.27% of Kosmos Energy worth $62,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,158,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 417,850 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

