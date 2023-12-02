Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.