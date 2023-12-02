Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,164 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZ. UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

