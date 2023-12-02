Kalyani Tandon Sells 590 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 590 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $22,378.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Kalyani Tandon sold 1,005 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $38,571.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Kalyani Tandon sold 276 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $10,645.32.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Kalyani Tandon sold 1,366 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $52,522.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46.

On Thursday, September 14th, Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $74,764.05.

Intapp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.