Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 433,858 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,090,371. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

