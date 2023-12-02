JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.24% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $57,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,647,015.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCRI opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

