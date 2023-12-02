JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 100,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.78% of Douglas Dynamics worth $60,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 249,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $646.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.72%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

