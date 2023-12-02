JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 980,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.72% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $55,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

LSXMA stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

