JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $61,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Stock Up 0.6 %

SAP stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

