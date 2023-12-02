JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $61,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $85.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

