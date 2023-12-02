JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.03% of Grocery Outlet worth $61,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $60,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

