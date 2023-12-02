JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of Smartsheet worth $62,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Smartsheet by 112.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Smartsheet by 12.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

SMAR opened at $44.48 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

