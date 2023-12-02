JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.62% of Definitive Healthcare worth $55,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.