JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 562,700 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.96% of First Hawaiian worth $68,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FHB opened at $20.43 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

