JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 38,437 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Cboe Global Markets worth $56,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

