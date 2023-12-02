JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 165,887 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.78% of Gates Industrial worth $63,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 64.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $12.60 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

