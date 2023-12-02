JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,201 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Manhattan Associates worth $64,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. abrdn plc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,789.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 96,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

