JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 4th. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.05. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOANN

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JOANN by 23,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 6,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Earnings History for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.