JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 4th. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.05. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Get JOANN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JOANN by 23,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 6,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.