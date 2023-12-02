Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Itron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

