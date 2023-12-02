iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

