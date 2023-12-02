iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LQD stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $112.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

