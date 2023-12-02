iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.53% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $59,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

