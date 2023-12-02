Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $462.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

