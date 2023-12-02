InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,458 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 377,574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 740,690 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $26,012,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in InMode by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

InMode Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.26. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

